Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed

On January 05, 2024, at approximately 8:00AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations

Center received several calls for an accident involving a pedestrian. The collision occurred at the intersection of Coleman Street and Washington Avenue. The pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle traveling southbound on Coleman Street. The victim was in the crosswalk walking westbound on Washington Avenue. American Medical Response, the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police all responded to this intersection to investigate and render aid. The Connecticut State Police also responded.

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Marilyn Jones, a Bridgeport resident, and she was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for injuries sustained at the scene. While at the hospital the victim sadly succumbed to her injuries.

The operator of the striking vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.

This accident is currently being investigated by Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Officer A. Orum. I am asking anyone with information pertaining to this accident to contact the Traffic Division immediately at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS. Officer Orum can also be reached by email at

Andrew.orum@bridgeportct.gov.