Bridgeport News: Update on Shots Fired on Main Street.

On January 28, 2024, at approximately 12:50 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of shots fired and a motor vehicle accident within the 1100 block of Main Street in downtown Bridgeport.

Officers arriving on scene located a 2-car motor vehicle accident with one of the striking vehicle occupants suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. That victim, identified as a 27-year-old Milford man, was taken to an area hospital via AMR Ambulance for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

A 29-year-old Naugatuck woman and 57-year-old Naugatuck women sustained injuries during the motor vehicle crash. Both were transported to an area hospital via AMR Ambulance and are listed in stable condition.

While Officers were securing the crime scene on Main Street, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man presented at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. That victim is being treated in the intensive care unit. Preliminary information indicates the 23-year-old was shot during the same incident on Main Street.

A vehicle believed to be involved in this crime was identified and quickly located by Bridgeport Police within the 100 block of Wilcox Street in Bridgeport.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. The crime scene, located within the 1100 block of Main Street, is being processed at this hour. Additional evidence is being collected within the 100 block of Wilcox Street.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Kevin Cronin, at 203-581-5292. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.