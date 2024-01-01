Bridgeport Police Make Firearms Arrest

The Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) took multiple firearms off the streets today and made an arrest for firearms violations during an operation within the 100 block of Highland Ave (Hollow Section). The Hollow is a centrally-located neighborhood that is within walking distance of downtown Bridgeport. It is the most densely populated section of the city.

Clay Anthony McRay 29, of Bridgeport CT, was found in possession of a Hi-Point, 9mm, semiautomatic pistol, along with a magazine containing eight live rounds of ammunition. Mcray was charged Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Illegal Transfer of a Firearm. McRay was exiting his car on Highland Ave. when he was taken into custody. His bond was set at $150,000.

During this operation, members of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad, the Bridgeport Regional Auto Theft Task Force (“Wingspan”), and the Bridgeport Police Gang Unit served a follow-on search & seizure warrant at a residence within the 100 block of Highland Avenue. Law Enforcement Officers seized 2 additional firearms, 3 high-capacity magazines, several hundred rounds of assorted ammunition, and marijuana. Further arrests are anticipated.

Items seized from the residence include:

5.56mm, American Tactical, semiautomatic, “AR15 style”, firearm.

.22 caliber “Kalashnikov”, semiautomatic, firearm. 5.56mm high-capacity magazines. .22 cal. high-capacity magazine.

249 grams of Marijuana.

Marijuana packaging material.

This investigation is part of the on-going effort by the Bridgeport Police Department and its law enforcement partners to reduce gun violence in the city. That effort has resulted in a sharp decline in shootings during the 2023 calendar year.