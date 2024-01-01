Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Make Firearms Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 1, 2024

The Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) took multiple firearms off the streets today and made an arrest for firearms violations during an operation within the 100 block of Highland Ave (Hollow Section). The Hollow is a centrally-located neighborhood that is within walking distance of downtown Bridgeport.  It is the most densely populated section of the city.

Clay Anthony McRay 29, of Bridgeport CT, was found in possession of a Hi-Point, 9mm, semiautomatic pistol, along with a magazine containing eight live rounds of ammunition. Mcray was charged Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Illegal Transfer of a Firearm.  McRay was exiting his car on Highland Ave. when he was taken into custody. His bond was set at $150,000.

During this operation, members of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad, the Bridgeport Regional Auto Theft Task Force (“Wingspan”), and the Bridgeport Police Gang Unit served a follow-on search & seizure warrant at a residence within the 100 block of Highland Avenue.  Law Enforcement Officers seized 2 additional firearms, 3 high-capacity magazines, several hundred rounds of assorted ammunition, and marijuana.  Further arrests are anticipated.

Items seized from the residence include:    

  1. 5.56mm, American Tactical, semiautomatic, “AR15 style”, firearm.
  1. .22 caliber “Kalashnikov”, semiautomatic, firearm.
  2. 5.56mm high-capacity magazines.
  3. .22 cal. high-capacity magazine.

249 grams of Marijuana.

   Marijuana packaging material.

This investigation is part of the on-going effort by the Bridgeport Police Department and its law enforcement partners to reduce gun violence in the city. That effort has resulted in a sharp decline in shootings during the 2023 calendar year.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Multiple OD’s

Dec 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Nightly Nude Stroll

Dec 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Explosion Update

Dec 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk Murder Arrest

Jan 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Make Firearms Arrest

Jan 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CT State Police Stats

Jan 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Multiple OD’s

Dec 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick