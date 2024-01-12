GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF THE CONNECTICUT INTERAGENCY COUNCIL ON HOMELESSNESS

In an announcement made today, Governor Ned Lamont disclosed the creation of the Connecticut Interagency Council on Homelessness, a panel comprising agency heads from his administration. This council will focus on fostering collaboration among various state agencies to enhance the state’s efforts in preventing and responding to homelessness. The leadership of the council will include key figures from state agencies responsible for housing and intervention support services, such as the Department of Housing, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Governor Lamont emphasized the importance of ensuring everyone has access to a safe and warm home, calling for a holistic approach that addresses factors contributing to homelessness. The council has been assigned three primary goals: strengthening existing programs, improving the effectiveness of the homelessness response system, and meeting housing demands. These objectives encompass refining health and human services, enhancing housing stability, and creating more affordable housing across the state.

Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno has been appointed as the chairperson of the council, with leaders from various state offices serving as members. Additionally, certain offices will contribute as ad hoc members to ensure comprehensive representation. Governor Lamont urges council members to amplify the voices of those directly impacted by homelessness and to establish an advisory committee for practitioners and advocates to provide ongoing feedback. The Office of the Governor will collaborate with the Connecticut General Assembly to address challenges and opportunities in a coordinated manner.