Pedestrian Struck Update

On January 09, 2024, at approximately 7:00PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a call for a motor vehicle accident involving a male pedestrian. The collision occurred at the intersection of Beechmont Avenue and Springdale Street. The pedestrian was struck by a 2011 gray Nissan Altima 2.5 traveling southbound on Beechmont Avenue. The victim was in the roadway walking southbound on Beechmont Avenue. American Medical Response, the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police all responded to this intersection to investigate the accident and render aid.

The victim was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital for serious injuries sustained at the scene.

The female operator of the striking vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police. The male passenger was arrested on scene for an unrelated criminal charge.

This accident is currently being investigated by Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Officer T. Gallbronner. I am asking anyone with information pertaining to this accident to contact the Traffic Division immediately at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS. Officer Gallbronner can also be reached by email at Thomas.Gallbronner@bridgeportct.gov.