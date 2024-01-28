Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford Library celebrates "National Take Your Child to the Library Day" on Saturday, February 3 with "Pajamas all Day."

Jan 27, 2024

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford celebrates “National Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, February 3 with “Pajamas all Day.” The annual event is free and open to the public. Families can stop in from 10am-4:30 pm (in pajamas!) for free books, a craft and a visit to the Library “store.” Special events include pajama parties for children by age. Visitors can discover everything the Library has to offer including books, audiobooks, video games, ukuleles, kits and more. Families can also learn how to download ebooks, audiobooks and music to their smartphone/tablet for free. 
Further information about “Take Your Child to the Library Day” can be found on the Library website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org – Events page or by calling: 203-385-4165.

