Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Strong Armed Robber Apprehended After Pursuit

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 24, 2024

2024-02-24@11:20AMish– #Bridgeport CT–
POLICE UPDATE:
At 11:16 in the morning, Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a report about a woman who had experienced a strong-arm robbery and suffered facial injuries that were not life-threatening. When Patrol Officers arrived, the person responsible was not on the scene. A broadcast was sent out to locate the suspect. The perpetrator attempted to escape from the patrol units but eventually stopped near Grand Street and Madison Avenue. A foot chase ensued, and the suspect was apprehended shortly after. Emergency services (AMR and FD) were dispatched to the scene because of a motor vehicle accident.


A suspect wanted in a robbery was apprehended by police at North and Madison Avenue after a pursuit.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

