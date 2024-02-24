Bridgeport News: Strong Armed Robber Apprehended After Pursuit

2024-02-24@11:20AMish– #Bridgeport CT–

POLICE UPDATE:

At 11:16 in the morning, Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a report about a woman who had experienced a strong-arm robbery and suffered facial injuries that were not life-threatening. When Patrol Officers arrived, the person responsible was not on the scene. A broadcast was sent out to locate the suspect. The perpetrator attempted to escape from the patrol units but eventually stopped near Grand Street and Madison Avenue. A foot chase ensued, and the suspect was apprehended shortly after. Emergency services (AMR and FD) were dispatched to the scene because of a motor vehicle accident.



