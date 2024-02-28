Man Arrested After Four-Hour Assault and Robbery Rampage



Bridgeport police arrested 35-year-old Cecil Mills after a four-hour crime spree on Saturday morning, during which he attacked and robbed multiple women. The arrest followed a vehicle pursuit, crash, and foot chase ending near the intersection of North Ave. and Madison Ave. Mills was charged with sexually assaulting one of the three women he allegedly robbed, and she was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with minor injuries. The victims reported being followed by a stolen Toyota Camry before being robbed and assaulted. Mills faces over a dozen charges, including Assault in the Second Degree, Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree (3 counts), Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Evading Responsibility, and Interfering with a Police Officer. The arrest was the result of a well-coordinated effort between the Bridgeport Police Department’s Patrol Division and Detective Bureau.

