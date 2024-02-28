Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Man Arrested After Four-Hour Assault and Robbery Rampage

ByAlex

Feb 27, 2024


Bridgeport police arrested 35-year-old Cecil Mills after a four-hour crime spree on Saturday morning, during which he attacked and robbed multiple women. The arrest followed a vehicle pursuit, crash, and foot chase ending near the intersection of North Ave. and Madison Ave. Mills was charged with sexually assaulting one of the three women he allegedly robbed, and she was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with minor injuries. The victims reported being followed by a stolen Toyota Camry before being robbed and assaulted. Mills faces over a dozen charges, including Assault in the Second Degree, Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree (3 counts), Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Evading Responsibility, and Interfering with a Police Officer. The arrest was the result of a well-coordinated effort between the Bridgeport Police Department’s Patrol Division and Detective Bureau.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Motorcyclist Extricated From Under Van

Feb 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Motorcycle under Box Truck

Feb 27, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shooting Leads to Ghost Gun Arrest

Feb 27, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Motorcyclist Extricated From Under Van

Feb 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Motorcycle under Box Truck

Feb 27, 2024 Alex
Milford

Milford News: Today’s Vehicle Fire

Feb 27, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Man Arrested After Four-Hour Assault and Robbery Rampage

Feb 27, 2024 Alex