Bridgeport News: Shooting Leads to Ghost Gun Arrest

On February 23, 2024, at around 3:36pm, Bridgeport Police responded to a report of 12 rounds fired on Karen Court. Four suspects fled the scene in a Nissan Altima, spotted by an officer on Reservoir Ave, then south on RT 8. Exiting RT 8 at Madison Avenue, the suspects fled the vehicle, resulting in the apprehension of two.

At the original incident location, Karen Court #103, fifteen spent 9mm shell casings and one live round were found. A juvenile suspect, apprehended with a black 9mm ghost gun, faces charges including carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, violation of a large capacity magazine, illegal discharge of a firearm, and interfering with an officer. Another individual, Zhameir Andrews-Williams, was charged with interfering with an officer. The Bridgeport Police Department appreciates community assistance and remains committed to public safety, swiftly addressing violent crimes in the city. For additional information, contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS line at (203) 576-TIPS.