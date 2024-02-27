Remington Site Goes To Next Phase

#Bridgeport CT– It’s been 14 years since the first fires at the Remington Buildings on Barnum Avenue. A few of the buildings were knocked down but now all of them. In 2014 a fire broke out that got the city more involved with the state to remove the abandoned buildings.

City Economic Director Tom Gill said: “We’re here to Talk about the last phase of demolition on the former Remington Arms factory that at one time employed thousands of people. They’ll be taking down all of the buildings on Barnum Ave. and all buildings that are on this side of the shot tower that’s going to be preserved and restored”.

City Council President Aidee Nieves said: “It’s a new beginning here for the community in the east side in the city of Bridgeport because when you knock something down, something new comes up and it’s been a long road to travel to get this done. I think Chris Rosario was a freshman representative and this was on the top of his list since he became a state representative.

State Representative Christopher Rosario said “We have a blank canvas here, so this is a Tom Gill, maybe your job, but a message to all developers. We’re open for business.

State Senator Herron Gaston said “And so I’m looking forward to what’s going to be built on this site. We have an opportunity to do something multipurpose. We have an opportunity to probably bring in a good grocery store, and housing development jobs. And so it’s going to be very good for the economy.

Mayor Ganim said “It’s a picture of progress. It’s a picture of commitment and hard work centered around a vision that is grounded in just everyday working to improve the quality of life in every part of the city. Today is so symbolic. Today I just want to say thank you to everyone for being here and being a part of it and let’s continue to kick….Can I say kick ass, kick ass on the east side and throughout the city and get stuff done for the people that we serve. Thanks so much.

The mayor then climbed into a multi-purposed construction truck and began chipping away at one of the building’s foundation.