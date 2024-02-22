Mayor Ganim Announces Rehabilitation of the AT&T Building Paired with New Housing Development

Mayor Ganim announced that Pillar Properties led by principal Kuimarz Geula will undergo a major rehabilitation of the AT&T building located in downtown Bridgeport as well as construct a new housing development on the adjacent parcel. The AT&T building located at 430 John Street will be reconstructed into mixed-use development including mixed-income housing and the city’s first rooftop restaurant. Behind the AT&T building will stand the newly constructed housing development at 455 Fairfield Ave known as the “Fairfield Residences.” In total, these two developments will contain 137 units of market-rate and affordable housing.

Mayor Ganim stated, “I would like to thank Kuimarz Geula and the rest of Pillar Properties for this investment and interest in Bridgeport. While housing costs in the area are at historic levels, these properties will offer affordable housing options in this challenging market. This project is consistent with my administration’s goals of aggressively developing properties, especially in the downtown, and addressing the housing shortage. We are also excited about the opportunity for new, fun dining option that this project will bring to downtown Bridgeport.”

Of the 137 unit being offered by this project, 50% of the units are deed-restricted affordable. The City will be contributing funding from the HOME Program to support affordable housing in both developments. Along with a rooftop restaurant, there will also be the construction of an artist gallery display and event space which will add to the fast-growing art culture in Bridgeport. Rehabilitation of the AT&T building is set to begin in the spring of this year, with the 455 Fairfield Ave development slated to break ground six months later.