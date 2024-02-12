Shelton News: Pedestrian Killed

Shelton Police investigate Fatal Accident
On 02/09/2024 at approximately 1:00 PM, Shelton Police and Shelton EMS were
dispatched to School St. in the area of Monroe St. on a report of a pedestrian struck.
Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene and located an unresponsive male, later
identified as 29-year-old Erick Irizarry of Waterbury, CT, who was pronounced deceased
on scene.
An investigation by Shelton Accident Reconstruction Team revealed that Irizarry was
working in the area for Asplundh Tree Service and was struck by a work vehicle. The
Office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and
responded to the scene.
The accident is actively under investigation by the Shelton Police Department
Reconstruction Team.