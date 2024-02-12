Shelton News: Pedestrian Killed

Shelton Police investigate Fatal Accident

On 02/09/2024 at approximately 1:00 PM, Shelton Police and Shelton EMS were

dispatched to School St. in the area of Monroe St. on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene and located an unresponsive male, later

identified as 29-year-old Erick Irizarry of Waterbury, CT, who was pronounced deceased

on scene.

An investigation by Shelton Accident Reconstruction Team revealed that Irizarry was

working in the area for Asplundh Tree Service and was struck by a work vehicle. The

Office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and

responded to the scene.

The accident is actively under investigation by the Shelton Police Department

Reconstruction Team.