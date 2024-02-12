Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Shelton News: Pedestrian Killed

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 12, 2024

Shelton Police investigate Fatal Accident

On 02/09/2024 at approximately 1:00 PM, Shelton Police and Shelton EMS were
dispatched to School St. in the area of Monroe St. on a report of a pedestrian struck.
Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene and located an unresponsive male, later
identified as 29-year-old Erick Irizarry of Waterbury, CT, who was pronounced deceased
on scene.
An investigation by Shelton Accident Reconstruction Team revealed that Irizarry was
working in the area for Asplundh Tree Service and was struck by a work vehicle. The
Office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and
responded to the scene.
The accident is actively under investigation by the Shelton Police Department
Reconstruction Team.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

