Ansonia News: Stabbing Update

#Ansonia: On February 7, 2024 at about 12:30 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department responded to the 300 block of Main Street to investigate a reported stabbing. First responding officers found a female suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. The suspect was identified as a neighbor of the victim, William Petaway. Officers were able to make contact with Petaway on the phone and he agreed to return to Ansonia where he was taken into custody without incident.

William Petaway, age 50, of Ansonia was charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder, Assault Second Degree, and Threatening Second Degree. He is being held on a $750,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on February 8, 2024.