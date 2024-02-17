Squash In Da Port

Earlier today, Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport announced the construction of the SquashBridge Community Facility underneath the leadership of the Squash & Education Alliance (SEA). The facility will be built at 1673 Main Street and will be the host of four classrooms, seven indoor squash courts, and one outdoor steel squash court constructed with materials from Bridgeport’s Instel Steel.

“This is an exciting announcement to make as we welcome Squash & Education Alliance to Bridgeport,” stated Mayor Ganim. “The approach that Squash & Education Alliance has makes a large impact on our community as it incorporates athletics while fostering education for our youth. This will be a significant addition to Bridgeport and we’re grateful, not only for the investment in our community, but more specifically for our children.”

The Squash & Education Alliance is a network of 25 non-profit organizations throughout the nation that provides long-term support within the realms of squash (a sport comparable to racquetball), academics, college and career development, and mentoring. There are two squash facilities in Connecticut, both being in Hartford and New Haven. Bridgeport will be the third squash facility in the state and will be the home of the regional and national center for the entire network of the Squash & Education Alliance.