Stratford News: House Fire

At approx. 8:02am, The Stratford Fire Dept. was dispatched to 60-62 Park St. for a

reported structure fire. Under the command of Assistant Chief Alesevich, Engines 1,

2, 3, 4, Tac5 and Truck 1 responded with a total of 22 firefighters. Car 1, Car 2,

Safety Car 5 and FM office also responded to the scene. On arrival, heavy fire was

visible on the exterior wrap around porch and roof of the two-family structure, and

fire was rapidly extending up the exterior entering the attic. The fire was under

control in approx. 30 minutes in part to an aggressive coordination of fire attack

and roof ventilation. Bridgeport E6 provided RIT at the scene with E4 and Milford

E3 providing mutual aid station coverage during the incident.

One adult resident was home on the second floor at the time of the fire. There were

no injuries reported during the incident.



A total of four adults and one child have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross

is assisting as the structure is not habitable.

The origin and cause of this fire is under investigation by The Stratford Fire

Marshal’s office and appears accidental at this time.