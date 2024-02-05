Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford News: House Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 5, 2024

At approx. 8:02am, The Stratford Fire Dept. was dispatched to 60-62 Park St. for a
reported structure fire. Under the command of Assistant Chief Alesevich, Engines 1,
2, 3, 4, Tac5 and Truck 1 responded with a total of 22 firefighters. Car 1, Car 2,
Safety Car 5 and FM office also responded to the scene. On arrival, heavy fire was
visible on the exterior wrap around porch and roof of the two-family structure, and
fire was rapidly extending up the exterior entering the attic. The fire was under
control in approx. 30 minutes in part to an aggressive coordination of fire attack
and roof ventilation. Bridgeport E6 provided RIT at the scene with E4 and Milford
E3 providing mutual aid station coverage during the incident.

One adult resident was home on the second floor at the time of the fire. There were
no injuries reported during the incident.


A total of four adults and one child have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross
is assisting as the structure is not habitable.
The origin and cause of this fire is under investigation by The Stratford Fire
Marshal’s office and appears accidental at this time.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

I-95 Bumper Cars

Feb 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Library celebrates “National Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, February 3 with “Pajamas all Day.”

Jan 27, 2024 Alex
Stratford

Stratford News: Today’s Vehicle Fire

Jan 26, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Run Forest! Run!

Feb 5, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Feb 5, 2024 Alex
Stratford

Stratford News: House Fire

Feb 5, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Elderly Man Hit By Car

Feb 5, 2024 Stephen Krauchick