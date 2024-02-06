Stratford Library Events for the First Week of February



Stratford Library has exciting teen events in February. On February 7th at 4:00 pm in the Children’s Program Room, tweens (grades 5-7) can learn to create Valentine’s Day charms using the Library’s 3D Doodle pens. Registration is required.

Retro Movie Night on February 8th at 5:00 pm in the Board Room offers an interactive experience watching “Spaceballs.” Props are provided, and quoting favorite movie lines is encouraged. Snacks will be available, and registration is required for ages 16 and up.

Join the BookBuzz event on February 8th from 4:00 to 4:30 pm on Discord. Led by teen volunteers, the book chat in #book-chat covers current reads, favorites, and more. If you’re not on the Teen Discord, email slateen@stratfordlibrary.org for an invite. No registration is required.

On February 9th at 3:00 pm in the Teen Dept., celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a Grab ‘N’ Go kit. Each kit contains a lucky fortune card, sweet treats, and a dragon surprise. It’s first come, first served, and no registration is required.

Gear up for the Super Bowl at the Super Bowl Party on February 9th from 3:00 to 4:30 pm in the Lovell Room. Open to grades 6-12, enjoy snacks, games, and good energy. No registration is required.