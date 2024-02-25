“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library

Stratford author Elisabeth Breslav Is Speaker for March 3 Program The Stratford Library will continue 2024’s “Sunday Afternoon Talks”, its series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, March 3 at 2 pm. Guest speaker Elisabeth Breslav will discuss her stirring memoir, Five Years Under Nazi Occupation. The talk, special for “Women’s History Month”, is free and open to the public. The story of a Dutch girl’s will to survive Word War II, Elisabeth Breslav was 12 years old when Hitler’s troops marched into the Netherlands and 17 when the country was finally liberated. At a time when young people normally develop their outlook on life and their moral/ethnical values, Breslav witnessed death and destruction all around her, was in constant fear of bombs, and lived without heat or food. Her memoir tells how, from a frightened child, she gradually turned into a tough teenager, ready to hustle taking dangerous chances to just stay alive. Following her talk, autographed copies of Breslav’s book will be available for purchase (credit cards only). All proceeds benefit the American Red Cross. The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2-3:30 pm in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford. For further information visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at: 203.385-4162.

