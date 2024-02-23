Stratford Library Celebrates “Welcome Week”

The Stratford Library is hosting “Welcome Week” February 25 to March 2, 2024 to welcome all new individuals and families in Stratford. The Library wants all of Stratford’s newest citizens to be aware of its various programs, resources and activities.

All events are free and open to the public According to Library Director Sheri Szymanski, “Welcome Week is a warm welcome for everyone who is new to town, new to the Library or a returning regular!”

Among the special events planned are: Children: Stop by the Children’s Department for a Welcome Kit (while supplies last), play Connecticut Landmarks I Spy game and share your favorites in our Best of CT Surveys.

Events through the week include storytimes, crocheting, Read to Therapy Dogs, Kids Coding, Piano with Friends and more.

Adults: Visit the Reference Desk for a Welcome Week grab & go kit (while supplies last), enter the Stratford landmarks scavenger hunt and share your favorites in our Best of CT Surveys. A variety of events include “Sunday Afternoon Talks”, Square One Theatre Sneak-Peek, Books on Tap and Books over Coffee, Escape Room and more.

Teen: Stop by the Teen Department for a Welcome Week grab & go kit (while supplies last) and share your favorites in our Best of CT Surveys. Resume Prep and Anime Club are among special events during the week.

uCreate: Stop by the uCreate Space for a Welcome Week button and hands-on learning, creating, and sharing for ALL ages! Ask about Ozobot & Sphero robotics, video games & tabletop games, 3D doodling and 3D printing and Meta Quest VR headsets among other offerings.