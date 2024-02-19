SQUARE ONE THEATRE HOSTS MEETING AT LIBRARY

Friends Meeting Includes “Sneak-Peek” of CHESTER BAILEY

Friends of Square One Theatre Company, the volunteer organization of the Stratford-based theatre, will hold its final general meeting of its 33rd season on Tuesday, February 27 at 7 pm at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford. The meeting, which is free, open to the public and held in the Library’s Lovell Room, will focus on the theatre’s final production of the season, “Chester Bailey”, opening March 7.

A short business meeting, conducted by President Carole Fanslow, and a rundown of upcoming Friends events will begin the program. The Friends are currently making plans for their annual spring lunch fundraiser at the Library as well as other volunteer activities.

Artistic Director Tom Holehan will discuss the theatre’s upcoming production, the Connecticut premiere of Joseph Dougherty’s mysterious new play, “Chester Bailey”. Actors Alexander Kulcsar and Kiel Stango will perform scenes from the play about a young man suffering catastrophic injuries at the close of World War II and the troubled doctor assigned to his care. A question/answer session will follow the preview. Light refreshments will also be served.

For further information, call the Square One Theatre Company at 203.375.8778.