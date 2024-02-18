Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

More Stratford Library Events!

Feb 18, 2024

Gear up for summer job opportunities with Job Applications 101 on February 20th from 4:00 to 5:00 pm in the Board Room. Open to those aged 16 and above, no registration is required. Learn tips on successfully completing applications, and don’t forget to bring your resume.

On February 22nd at 4:00 pm in the Lovell Room, Grades 6-12 can unleash their artistic side at Paint & Sip. All art supplies, including canvas, easels, paints, oil pastels, and brushes, will be provided, along with hot chocolate, tea, and treats. No registration is required, and it’s first come, first served.

Anime enthusiasts, Grades 6-12, can join the Anime Club on February 26th at 3:30 pm in the Board Room. Watch the latest anime while enjoying Japanese snacks. No registration is required for this entertaining event.

Explore the world of Microbit on February 29th at 6:00 pm in the Board Room with uCreate: Microbit Mania! Part 1 (6-6:45 pm) introduces Microbit, a pocket-sized computer with versatile applications. Part 2 (6:45-7:30 pm) dives into creating more complex and fun programming projects. Registration is required, and the event is open to Grade 6 – Adult.

