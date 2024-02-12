On Friday, we held a ribbon cutting at Charlestin Chiropractic Group!

Now located on the third floor of the Barnum Professional Building (1825 Barnum Avenue), Charlestin Chiropractic Group Stratford is there to help patients reach and exceed their health goals. They offer an evidence-based approach to chiropractic care by utilizing chiropractic manipulation, soft-tissue techniques, therapeutic rehabilitation, and a variety of chiropractic services to help achieve patients’ health goals.

Let us congratulate Clinical Director/Owner Jonathan Charlestin, DC on the new location and wish Charlestin Chiropractic Group continued success!

Here is their website for additional information: https://charlestinchiropractic.com/