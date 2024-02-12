Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Small Business Shout Out Stratford

Charlestin Chiropractic Group

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 12, 2024

On Friday, we held a ribbon cutting at Charlestin Chiropractic Group!

Now located on the third floor of the Barnum Professional Building (1825 Barnum Avenue), Charlestin Chiropractic Group Stratford is there to help patients reach and exceed their health goals. They offer an evidence-based approach to chiropractic care by utilizing chiropractic manipulation, soft-tissue techniques, therapeutic rehabilitation, and a variety of chiropractic services to help achieve patients’ health goals.

Let us congratulate Clinical Director/Owner Jonathan Charlestin, DC on the new location and wish Charlestin Chiropractic Group continued success!

Here is their website for additional information: https://charlestinchiropractic.com/

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

