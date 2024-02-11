Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

This Week’s Stratford Library Events

ByAlex

Feb 11, 2024

Stratford Library has more teen events lined up. From February 12th to 16th, Grades 6-12 can visit the Teen Dept. between 2:30 and 5:00 pm for Resume Prep. Get ready for summer job opportunities as we help you turn your school, community, and volunteer experiences into a solid first resume. No registration required.

On February 13th at 3:30 pm in the Lovell Room, join the Anti-Valentine’s Day Party. Grades 6-12 are welcome to skip the traditional celebration and enjoy food, games, crafts, and fun with friends. No registration is required.

Experience a unique Blind Date with a Book Grab ‘N’ Go on February 13th starting at 3:00 pm in the Teen Dept. Grades 6-12 can pick up a book without registration, and it’s first come, first served.

Explore Tinkercad 101 on February 15th at 6:30 pm in the Board Room. Open to Grades 6 – Adult, this uCreate event introduces the easy-to-use 3D modeling tool. Registration is required, and you can use the Library’s Chromebooks or bring your own laptop/tablet.

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford News: Car Through Building

Feb 10, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Milford Stratford

Manhunt After Shots Fired On I-95

Feb 8, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Library Events for the First Week of February

Feb 6, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

5th Annual Rach’s Hope PJ Gala: March 23rd at Fairfield Theater Company (FTC):

Feb 11, 2024 Alex
Stratford

This Week’s Stratford Library Events

Feb 11, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Merritt Crash

Feb 11, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

Feb 10, 2024 Stephen Krauchick