This Week’s Stratford Library Events

Stratford Library has more teen events lined up. From February 12th to 16th, Grades 6-12 can visit the Teen Dept. between 2:30 and 5:00 pm for Resume Prep. Get ready for summer job opportunities as we help you turn your school, community, and volunteer experiences into a solid first resume. No registration required.

On February 13th at 3:30 pm in the Lovell Room, join the Anti-Valentine’s Day Party. Grades 6-12 are welcome to skip the traditional celebration and enjoy food, games, crafts, and fun with friends. No registration is required.

Experience a unique Blind Date with a Book Grab ‘N’ Go on February 13th starting at 3:00 pm in the Teen Dept. Grades 6-12 can pick up a book without registration, and it’s first come, first served.

Explore Tinkercad 101 on February 15th at 6:30 pm in the Board Room. Open to Grades 6 – Adult, this uCreate event introduces the easy-to-use 3D modeling tool. Registration is required, and you can use the Library’s Chromebooks or bring your own laptop/tablet.