The Connecticut Association for Human Services Announces the Greater Bridgeport Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Kickoff

Bridgeport, CT – Today, a press conference was held to announce the Greater Bridgeport Volunteer Income Tax (VITA) Kickoff, hosted by the Connecticut Association for Human Services. The VITA program is comprised of volunteer tax preparers that would provide free tax preparation and assistance to households that have made $63,000 or less during 2023.

Mayor Ganim stated, “The vitality of this program is made possible by the volunteers and the leadership of those who work tirelessly to help our residents receive much-needed assistance and the tax credits they may be eligible for. It’s programs like these that are going to provide our hardworking families with the extra money they need to make ends meet and I’m grateful that this has expanded to another location for our residents to have access to.”

For residents that are interested in taking advantage of the VITA program, there are multiple options for submission. Residents can visit www.getyourrefund.org to submit their tax forms online for preparation. Residents may also visit any of the sites below to meet with a volunteer tax preparer:

Alliance for Community Empowerment – Drop-off by appointment only

1070 Park Ave

Tues, Wednesday, & Thursday 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Burroughs Community Center – Drop-off or In-Person Appointments

2470 Fairfield Ave

203-334-0293

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday: 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Housatonic Community College – By Appointment Only

875 Broad St

Call 211 for appointment

Tuesday & Friday 5:00 – 9:00 PM

Bridgeport OIC

510 Barnum Ave #104

Call 211 for appointment

Thursday & Friday 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

For those that are unsure of their eligibility, all are encouraged to visit irs.gov/VITA to check their eligibility status and to find locations in neighboring cities and towns. Residents are also encouraged to visit www.cahs.org/vita.html or uwc.211ct.org/taxhelp for more information or call 2-1-1, press option 3, then option 6.