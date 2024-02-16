Westport News: Be Weary of Phone SCAM

Earlier this morning, a Westport resident received a voicemail from a person who represented that they were Captain David Wolf from the Westport Police. The individual requested that the resident call them back. Upon returning the call, the party who answered stated that the resident had a bench warrant and requested that she pay a $5,000.00 fine. This is a SCAM as this call was not placed by Captain Wolf nor any other member of the Westport Police Department. Fortunately, the resident realized it was a scam and therefore did not suffer a financial loss.

Please remember that no member of the police department will ever request that a fine be paid over the phone nor call to solicit any type of payment. Additionally, as a reminder, do not give any personal banking information such as account numbers to someone who may call unless you are absolutely sure of you are speaking with.

