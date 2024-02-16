Westport News: Structure Fire at Burr Farms Road

At 7:47pm the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a homeowner on Burr Farms Road reporting a fire in their house. The Westport Fire Department responded with 4 fire engines, 1 ladder truck, and the Shift Commander. First arriving fire companies found heavy smoke coming from the garage. Entry was made to the garage where firefighters located and quickly extinguished the fire.

All occupants safely evacuated the house and there were no injuries.

The Westport Fire Department would like to remind everyone to have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. The homeowners were alerted to fire by a properly working smoke detector.

Westport EMS and Westport Police assisted on scene. The fire remains under investigation from the Fire Marshal’s office.