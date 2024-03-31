Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 4 Shot- 2 Dead

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 31, 2024

On March 30, 2024, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Logan Street on reports of multiple victims struck by gunfire.  Upon arriving in the area, officers located three parties outside 1542 Stratford Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  During that time, a fourth victim presented at an area hospital; also suffering from gunshot wounds.  The three victims at the scene were promptly transported to area hospitals via AMR ambulance.

Officer discovered and secured a crime scene that includes the property at 1542 Stratford Avenue and the surrounding city streets and sidewalks. 

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation.  The Police Department’s Forensic Identification Unit is currently processing the scene and collecting several items of evidence.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.  The preliminary investigation suggests this event is not related to other criminal cases at the Police Department’s Detective Bureau.   

Two of the four victims died early this morning at the hospital.  One has been identified as a 30-year-old Bridgeport man and the other is identified as a 32-year-old Bridgeport man.  Next of kin has been notified.  The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to both victims friends and family.

The remaining two victims are listed in stable condition.  One has been identified as a 34-year-old Bridgeport woman and the other is identified as a 25-year-old Bridgeport man.

