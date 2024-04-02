Bridgeport News: Press Conference On Friday’s Shooting

Mayor Joseph Ganim: Stood in front of the building where two men were gunned down and 2 other injured Saturday night and said “This building behind us was illegally operated as an after club after hours club, the social club call it what you want”.

Chief Porter emphasized “As the mayor stated, I think it’s important that we come out and identify and address locations like this. Sometimes these are pop-up where the we have these pop-up after hours in these places, illegal activity and if they breed violence, it’s really important that we come out and we reach out to the community. And ask for the community’s help. So let us know when places like these pop-up, there’s something that we know about, and we constantly are attacking and addressing, but then there’s opportunities and oftentimes. We’re like this one where they’ll just come, they’ll open up and we don’t know so I want to say to the public if they’re establishments like these in your neighborhoods that you’re aware of. Please let us know early so we can address and shutting down as early as possible you”.

Elizabeth Rivera-Rodriguez, Director of Health and Social Services said “you know, what’s in your neighborhood? We don’t know what we don’t know and so we really rely on you to tell us. What are you seeing what are you hearing? What have you observed? You know, what’s in your neighborhood. We don’t know what we don’t know and so we really rely on you to tell us. What are you seeing what are you hearing?”

Mayor Ganim summarized: “Our chief, our health department, our city, our residents in our neighborhood need to work together collectively, if there’s ever a cry out to residents today to help us in the area of prevention. This is the time this is the place”.