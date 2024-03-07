Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Police search warrant leads to 10 arrests involved in drug factory

ByAlex

Mar 7, 2024

On March 7, 2024, at 6:30 a.m., the Narcotics and Vice Unit, assisted by the Bridgeport Police Task Force, executed a search warrant at 22 Marsh Way in response to ongoing quality-of-life complaints from neighborhood residents. The operation led to the seizure of crack cocaine and associated narcotics materials, resulting in the arrest of ten individuals over the last seven weeks, including Alberto Otero (33) faces charges of sales of narcotics, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, operating a drug factory, and criminal possession of ammunition. Jessica Villafane (45) is charged with sales of narcotics, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and operating a drug factory. Michelle Coughlin (42) faces charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and operating a drug factory.

