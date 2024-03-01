Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Entertainment

Bull Riding Coming To Bridgeport

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 1, 2024

For the first time in history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into Bridgeport, Connecticut, debuting at Total Mortgage Arena on March 1-2, 2024, with PBR Bridgeport. For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness. Adding extra significance to the event, the tour stop will mark the organization’s lone event in Connecticut in 2024.

The debut of PBR’s Velocity Tour in Bridgeport comes on the spurs of one of the organization’s most dynamic individual seasons in 2023, as the Velocity Tour broke and reset numerous attendance and competition records enroute to its most successful season to date. With the 2024 season in full swing, having completed 17 events through the first two months of the year, the Velocity Tour continues to set records coast-to-coast.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

