Bull Riding Coming To Bridgeport

For the first time in history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into Bridgeport, Connecticut, debuting at Total Mortgage Arena on March 1-2, 2024, with PBR Bridgeport. For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness. Adding extra significance to the event, the tour stop will mark the organization’s lone event in Connecticut in 2024.

The debut of PBR’s Velocity Tour in Bridgeport comes on the spurs of one of the organization’s most dynamic individual seasons in 2023, as the Velocity Tour broke and reset numerous attendance and competition records enroute to its most successful season to date. With the 2024 season in full swing, having completed 17 events through the first two months of the year, the Velocity Tour continues to set records coast-to-coast.