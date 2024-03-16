Community Book Discussion a Zoom SeriesStratford Library, First Congregational Church & CARE Are Sponsors

A special Community Book Discussion of When We Walk By led by co-author Donald W.

Burnes is currently underway in Stratford. The Zoom series, co-sponsored by the Stratford

Library, the First Congregational Church of Stratford and CARE (Citizens Addressing Racial Equity),

begins on Monday, March 18 and will continue on weekly Monday evenings through April 29.

When We Walk By provides a deeply humanizing look that radically changes ones

understanding of neighbors, poverty, and homelessness. Believing we can make inroads in

resolving homelessness and poverty in our community, the multipart discussion series welcomes

all to attend, even if they have not yet read the book. Free copies of When We Walk By are

currently available at the Stratford Library while supplies last.

After the March 18 talk, the next four sessions (all on Zoom) and led by Burnes are at

6:30pm on Mondays March 25, April 15, April 22 and April 29 and will delve into relevant topics

from the book.

To receive the free Zoom link, email: socialjusticeatfcc@gmail.com.

