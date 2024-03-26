Fairfield Police Investigate Series of Crimes

Fairfield, CT – Over the past few days, Fairfield has experienced a series of criminal incidents, prompting investigations by the local police department.

On March 23, 2024, at approximately 7:33 PM, a reported theft occurred outside Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza located at 1920 Black Rock Turnpike. An individual attempting to sell a personal item met purported buyers, leading to a physical altercation resulting in minor injuries to the victim. The Fairfield Police Department is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with relevant information to contact Detectives at 203-254-4840.

On March 24, 2024, at 03:23 AM, officers responded to an alarm activation at Mohegan Smoke Shop, situated at 525 Tunxis Hill Cutoff. Upon arrival, significant damage to the storefront was discovered, caused by a vehicle backing through the entrance to facilitate a break-in. Surveillance footage revealed two individuals entering the store and absconding with various items. Although the vehicle was found unoccupied, the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Individuals with information or relevant video footage are urged to contact Detectives at 203-254-4840.

Another burglary was reported on March 24, 2024, at 06:17 AM, at the Gulf Express Swift Mart located at 738 Brooklawn Avenue. It was determined that around 4:03 AM, two suspects forcibly entered the premises by kicking in the front glass door. Assorted merchandise was stolen during the incident, which is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Police Investigative Division. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact Detectives at 203-254-4840.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411), or online at //fpdct.com/tips.

(Note: When sending a tip by text message, text keyword FPDCT to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.)