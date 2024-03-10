Remember that machete attack at Central HS last year?

22-year-old Gerald W. Valle was taken into custody in Pine Prairie, Louisianna on March 8, 2023, and extradited back to Bridgeport, Connecticut to face charges for a violent machete attack that occurred on Central High School property on June 18, 2023. The original press release read: On June 18, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm Bridgeport Police responded to Central High School (1 Lincoln Blvd) on the report of an assault with a dangerous weapon. Upon arriving in the area, police officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from a very large wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The incident is reported to have occurred at the high school baseball field adjacent to John F. Kennedy Stadium. The victim was targeted and attacked with a machete by a Hispanic male who remains at large. The victim is familiar with his attacker. Gerald Valle is charged with Assault in the 1st Degree, Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and Assault in the 3rd Degree. Valle has a $300,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday March 11, 2024.

Post navigation