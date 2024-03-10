Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Remember that machete attack at Central HS last year?

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 10, 2024

22-year-old Gerald W. Valle was taken into custody in Pine Prairie, Louisianna on March 8, 2023, and extradited back to Bridgeport, Connecticut to face charges for a violent machete attack that occurred on Central High School property on June 18, 2023. The original press release read: On June 18, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm Bridgeport Police responded to Central High School (1 Lincoln Blvd) on the report of an assault with a dangerous weapon. Upon arriving in the area, police officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from a very large wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The incident is reported to have occurred at the high school baseball field adjacent to John F. Kennedy Stadium. The victim was targeted and attacked with a machete by a Hispanic male who remains at large. The victim is familiar with his attacker. Gerald Valle is charged with Assault in the 1st Degree, Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and Assault in the 3rd Degree. Valle has a $300,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday March 11, 2024.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Bridgeport

8/25 3 Car Crash

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Jump From The 6th Floor

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Trumbull

ViewerCam Crashes

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Power Outage

Valley

Derby Structure Fire

Mar 10, 2024
Valley

Derby Structure Fire

Mar 10, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Mar 10, 2024 Stephen Krauchick