Renters’ Rebate for Elderly and/or Disabled

Program Begins Accepting Applications on April 1

Westport, CT – Human Services Director Elaine Daignault reminds qualifying residents that the 2024 State of Connecticut’s Renters’ Rebate Program begins accepting applications on April 1, 2024. Westport residents must contact the Westport Human Services Department on or after April 1, 2024, to make an appointment to complete the application.



The State of CT Renters’ Rebate Program provides income-based reimbursement for seniors aged 65+ and/or individuals with disabilities who collect Social Security income. The renters’ rebate amount is based on qualifying income and the amount of rent and utility payments (excluding telephone) made in the previous calendar year (2023). The maximum income for a single person to qualify is $43,800 or $53,400 for a married couple.

In addition to meeting the criteria above, applicants must meet a one-year state residency requirement. People renting an apartment, room, mobile home, or cooperative housing may be eligible for this program. Go to 2024 State of Connecticut’s Renters’ Rebate Program to learn more about the program.



The deadline to apply for this state-funded program is September 27, 2024. Applicants must contact the Human Services Department at (203) 341-1067 or via email at Kwitt@westportct.gov to complete the application process. Please note: Connecticut residents living outside Westport must contact their municipality to receive assistance with the application.