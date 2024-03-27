Westport Police Arrest Three in Overnight Car Burglary

(Westport, CT) On March 26, 2024 at approximately 12:42 am, Westport Police responded to a residence near Compo Beach on a report from a homeowner that their vehicle was being burglarized.

The complainant reported that their Ring doorbell camera activated when a suspect entered a vehicle parked in the driveway. The complainant reported that a dark colored vehicle was waiting in the street for the suspect. Westport Police were on scene almost immediately and set up a perimeter in the area of Hills Point Road, Greens Farms Road, and Compo Road South. One of the responding officers located a suspicious vehicle exiting Mimi Lane and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle did

not stop for the officer and fled the area. An officer stationed at Hills Point Road and Greens Farms Road waited for the suspect vehicle to approach his location where he successfully deployed a tire deflation device (Stop Sticks). The vehicle continued east on Greens Farms Road. Another officer who was in the area observed the vehicle entering Sherwood Island State Park and waited for it to exit as he knew the park and gates were closed. The vehicle emerged from the park and became disabled from the flat tires as it entered I-95 NB at Exit 18. All three occupants then fled on foot.

Responding officers gave chase and located two of the individuals (1 adult and 1 juvenile) hiding in the water of the marsh to the south of I-95. A short time later, MTA Police notified Westport Police that they had located the third suspect, a juvenile, in the area of Clayton Place. All three parties were arrested, transported to Westport Police Department, and charged with the following crimes:

 CGS 53a-48/53a-125b Conspiracy Commit Larceny 6

 CGS 53a-48/53a-103 Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3 rd

 CGS 53a-167a Interfering with a Police Officer

The arrested adult was identified as Willie Redd, a 19 year old male from Naugatuck, CT and he was

additionally charged with:

 CGS 14-222 Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

 CGS 14-223(b) Engaging in Pursuit

The two juveniles were released on juvenile summonses to their family while Mr. Redd was released after posting bond and being assigned a court date of April 11, 2024 at Stamford Superior Court.

The Westport Police again remind residents to lock their vehicles and take valuables out of their locked cars. We encourage the use of alarm/surveillance systems and exterior lighting at night.