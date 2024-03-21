Westport News: 29 Rowers Rescued

Westport Police, Westport Fire, and Westport EMS responded to Compo Beach on a report that there were numerous people in the water after a boat they were operating capsized. Responding units found a chaotic scene of youths swimming to shore, arriving by boat, and some still in the water near Cockenoe Island. First Responders immediately began providing care to those individuals who were on shore and coordinating the recovery of people in the water. While accounting for and locating all the people involved, medical care was provided, and two individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time the initial investigation indicates that three (3) rowing sculls and one (1) chase boat launched from Saugatuck Rowing Club. Each rowing scull is 60 feet long and held nine (9) rowers ranging in age from 14-18 while the chase boat was operated by their coach. When the boats reached the area of Cockenoe Island, the weather began to change, and the rowers attempted to return to the rowing club. The rowing sculls began to take on water causing two of them to capsize throwing 18 people into the water. These individuals swam to the chase boat and began to hang onto the side of that boat which caused the chase boat to sink as well. Another chase boat from the rowing club arrived on scene and began to shuttle people to Compo Beach Marina. At the time of this incident the air temperature was approximately 40 degrees, and the water temperature was 44 degrees. In total there were 29 people from the rowing club that was involved in this incident. Westport Board of Education assisted by providing a school bus to transport the individuals from Compo Beach to Saugatuck Rowing Club. “This was truly a team effort” Chief Koskinas stated. “We are grateful for our surrounding agencies who assisted us with this incident and remind our communities that when a large scale event, like this, happens we all show up to help.”

