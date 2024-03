Bridgeport Police UPDATE: Firefighters on the scene awaiting CT DEEP on Fairfield Avenue just off the Exit 25 I95 Southbound Ramp for a report of 30-40 gallons of heating oil that spilled onto the roadway and possibly in the storm drains.

Exit 25 Southbound is closed to traffic. No further information at this time.

2024-03-11@8:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Reports of about 400 feet of an oily substance on Fairfield Avenue in the 1900 block near Railroad Avenue / McDonald’s area.