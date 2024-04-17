Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ax Wielding Man Apprehended After Foot Pursuit

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 16, 2024

2024-04-16@10:57pm–#Fairfield CT– Police have a perimeter set up on the Mill Plain Road area for a man with an ax. A business owner observed on his security cameras of man going behind the business. Police approached the man who was carrying an ax saying they’d have to shoot him. The pursuit went from the Post Road over the train tracks onto Mill Plain Road into the cemetery, then onto I-95, and now back on Mill Plain Road where they have him in custody. The trains and I-95 were both halted for a short time.

