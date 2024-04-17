The city of Bridgeport received a federal grant to take what used to be the old train station and turn it into a water-accessible park open to the public. Sliver by the River is a 3-acre public site in Downtown Bridgeport that sits on the Pequannock River next to the Stratford Avenue Bridge. Council President Aidee Nieves said that there will be food trucks which means commerce and people coming to the downtown area. Mayor Ganim stated, “I would like to thank our partners at Trust for Public Land and Groundwork Bridgeport for helping us secure grant funding for the ORLP grant. I would also like to thank the National Park Service for awarding us the funding to help begin Phase I of this project. I’m excited to see what will come of Sliver by the River as I remain committed to creating more green spaces in our city and recapturing the waterfront. Our residents will have increased accessibility to spend more time outdoors and enjoy special characteristics that make Bridgeport the city that it is.” Out of the twelve states that have been awarded the grant, the City of Bridgeport is the only city to be awarded this grant in Connecticut. Sliver By The River’s website can be found here: https://www.sliverbytheriver.org/home

