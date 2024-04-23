Look Who’s DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Apr 23, 2024

Meet Michael, Hawthon, and Alan of Atlas Adjustments who protect homeowners in the event of a claim. Insurance companies want to settle the claim as quick and cheaply as possible. Michael taught me today that 99% of insurance claims are underpaid! Atlas can be reached at 914-800-3800
I so appreciate them becoming a sponsor, helping keep DoingItLocal FREE to you without a paywall.

By Stephen Krauchick

