Multi-generational Walk and Talk is Back in May.

The Stratford Health Department, The Baldwin Center, Stratford Parents’ Place and Stratford YMCA are excited to announce their Spring Walk N’ Talk series. We are inviting grandparents, parents, caregivers, and providers to join in for this enriching multigenerational experience. Lace up your sneakers, bring your loved ones, and join us as we walk and engage in health-related conversations.

Dates and locations:

Tuesday, May 7 th , 2024 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM (Shakespeare Trail)

, 2024 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 14 th , 2024 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM (Short Beach)

, 2024 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 21 st , 2024 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM (Longbrook Park)

, 2024 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM (Roosevelt Forest)

The Walk N’ Talk sessions will kick off with a 30-minute talking session led by a health professional, allowing participants to ask questions and engage in discussions on important health topics. Themes for each week include “Healthy Beginnings for All Ages,” “Pediatric Health and Family Wellness,” “Mental Wellness Matters,” and “Healthy Habits, Happy Families.”

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of promoting holistic wellness,” stated Health Educator Walter Owusu. “By fostering multigenerational collaboration and providing valuable health information.”

“We are thrilled to bring the community together for our Walk N’ Talk series. These walks provide an excellent opportunity for residents of all ages to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and learn about various aspects of health and wellness” said Greta Broneill, Assistant Director of Health.

For questions, please call Walter Owusu from the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090 or email wowusu@townofstratford.com.