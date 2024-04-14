Opera & Poetry Highlighted at Stratford Library April 21

The Stratford Library will host a special opera and poetry event in conjunction with “National Poetry Month” and featuring Italian poet and opera singer Stefano Russo on Sunday, April 21 at 2 pm. The program is free and open to the public.

Stefano Russo is an Italian American artist born in Rome, Italy who moved to the United States in 2011.

His artistic history began with opera singing and led to a passion for writing, especially poetry. He published his

first collection of poems, “Life, a Labyrinth of Thoughts,” in 2017 and another collection entitled “Beyond the

Chains of the Mind,” in 2017. In 2024 he wrote a memoir, “Prisoner”, and currently is working on another

collection of poems. The passion that drives him to write and sing is a passion that Russo has always cultivated to

make his nature shine and to give life to his identity. At the Library program, Russo will perform various opera

selections, accompanied by acclaimed pianist Eric Trudell, and discuss and read from his latest collection of

poems.

Stefano Russo poetry and poetry will be held in the Stratford Library Lovell Room starting at 2 pm on April

Autographed copies of Russo’s book will be available for purchase after the performance.

For further information call the Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.