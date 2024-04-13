The Stratford Police Department Narcotics, Vice & Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration Bridgeport HIDTA conducted a narcotics sales investigation within the Town of Stratford into Edward C Johnson.

Based on this investigation, Search and Seizure Warrants were secured for the residence and Johnson’s vehicle.

At the time of the Search Warrant execution, Johnson engaged Investigators in a foot pursuit, attempting to discard packaged narcotics from his person. Johnson was taken into custody.

Upon warrant execution, Investigators seized over 2 pounds of Methamphetamine in both powder and tablet form, Oxycodone tablets, 6.5 pounds of Marijuana and $32,151.00 in illegal narcotics sales proceeds.

On 3/22/2024, Johnson plead guilty in United States Federal Court for the Distribution of Methamphetamine and Distribution of Oxycodone. Johnson was sentenced to 7 years in Federal Prison, followed by 4 years of Federal Supervised Release.