Stratford

Stratford Library Offers “Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry” April 16

Apr 9, 2024

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will offer a special sports history presentation, “Red Sox-Yankees: The Greatest Rivalry in Sports”, on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 pm. The program is free and open to the public. Welcome to the most intense rivalry in American sports – maybe the world. Hosted by award-winning sportswriter, baseball beat writer and book author Marty Gitlin, “Red Sox- Yankees: The Greatest Rivalry in Sports” features videos of the biggest moments of the rivalry from well over a century, as well as trivia questions for the patrons to ponder. From the sale of Babe Ruth in 1919 that launched the Yankees dynasty and Curse of the Bambino to Joe DiMaggio vs. Ted Williams to the Brawl of 1967 to Bucky &quot;Freaking&quot; Dent to Munson vs. Fisk to the Red Sox Revenge of 2004 all the way to today, this lively program is a blast for sports fans. Following his talk, Gitlin will have autographed copies of his Ultimate New York Yankees Time Machine Book and Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book for sale. “Red Sox-Yankees: The Greatest Rivalry in Sports” will take place in the Stratford Library Lovell Room from 7-8 pm on April 16. Doors open at 6:30 pm. General seating. For further information call the library at: 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

