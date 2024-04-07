Stratford Library Holds Annual Gala April 27

The Stratford Library Board of Trustees will present its annual fundraiser for the library on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 6:30 pm.

The nineteenth annual gala event entitled “Hooray for Hollywood” will offer “Avenue Groove”, a six piece R&B/Funk band as this year’s entertainment. “Hooray for Hollywood” is an evening of music, dancing, appetizers, dinner and fine beverages. Guests are encouraged to “dress Hollywood” for an entry to win a prize. A silent online and in-person auction and a 50/50 raffle will also be included in the festivities. Those unable to attend the benefit may support the Library by going online to make their auction bids.

This year’s event will be held at Blackhawk County Club, 385 Oronoque Lane in Stratford and all proceeds will benefit the Library’s collections and programs. Honorary Chair of the gala is Mayor Laura Hoydick and current major sponsors include Ahlberg & Glad, LLC, Ashcroft, Inc., Aquarion Water Company, Barnum Animal Hospital, Berchem Moses, PC, Dr. Immacula Cann & Family, Florek and O’Neill, LLC, Halper Keating Family, Hampford Research, Mayor’s Golf Tournament, Mitchell & Sheahan, PC, M&T Bank, Joel Pleban, CPA, Stratford Development Company and The Milford Bank. Additional sponsors include Brush and Floss Dental Center, State Representative Joe Gresko, Stratford Democratic Town Committee, Stratford Republican Town Committee and Deborah Loban of William Raveis. Tickets for the event are $80/person and include dinner and entertainment.

There are discounts of up to $100 off for a table of 10 people. For further information about the silent auction or ticket reservations for “Hooray for Hollywood” call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4166 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org/gala-2024/.