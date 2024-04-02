Municipal Improvement and Coastal Site Plan Applications for Renovations to the Inn at Longshore to be reviewed at April 8 P&Z Public Meeting

Westport, CT – Planning and Zoning Director Mary Young has announced that on April 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM, the Planning and Zoning Commission will be reviewing requests for a Positive Report for a Municipal Improvement and Approval of a Coastal Site Plan for substantial improvements to the Inn at Longshore located within the Town-owned property known as Longshore Club Park at 260 Compo Rd. S.

A project narrative prepared by LANDTECH on behalf of Longshore Hospitality, LLC, states: “The interior renovations include but not limited to a new HVAC system throughout, replacement of the windows and doors, an increased number of guest rooms along with the renovation of the current rooms, updated ballroom and drawing rooms, updated lobby, completely remodeled kitchen that is associated with the Inn and restaurant, various plumbing and electrical upgrades and ADA compliance updates. The architect, Ken Nadler, is proposing to create a new entrance with a porte cochere. The other exterior renovations include a series of patios that will extend across the length of the building and have access to the great lawn and shoreline, new landscaping, upgraded exterior lighting and signage and replacement of siding and roofing. The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $5 million. Site improvements will also include a new drive entrance, enhanced parking, and a robust landscaping plan around the site of the Inn.” The April 8, 2024, Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, will be live streamed on the Town’s website at www.westportct.gov, and/or accessible on Optimum Government Access Channel 79. Comments can be sent prior to the meeting at PandZ@westportct.gov and interested parties may offer testimony by joining the meeting.

The Zoom meeting link is posted on the meeting agenda. The meeting agenda is available at www.westportct.gov on the “Meeting List and Calendar” web page.