Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program is Currently Accepting Applications for Municipal and Tax-Exempt Organizations

Westport, CT –Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault has announced that the Town is now accepting applications for the 2024 Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program sponsored by the CT Dept. of Revenue Services (DRS). The deadline for submissions to the Town’s Human Services Department is Friday, May 17, 2024. The NAA program is designed to fund municipal and tax-exempt organizations by providing a corporation business tax credit for businesses that contribute cash to these entities.

The NAA program allows businesses to claim a State tax credit for cash contributions to qualifying community programs conducted by tax-exempt or municipal agencies. The community programs that qualify for the NAA tax credit include but are not necessarily limited to energy conservation, employment and training, childcare services, programs serving low-income persons, open space acquisition, crime prevention programs, and affordable housing development. The minimum contribution on which a tax credit may be granted is $25,000, and the maximum contribution that any nonprofit or municipal entity can receive under this program is $150,000. No Town funds are involved in this program.

Each municipal agency or tax-exempt organization wishing to participate in the NAA Program must complete the program proposal application on the CT DRS website. This form must be submitted to the municipality for approval by its governing body. All locally approved programs must be submitted to the DRS before July 1, 2024.

For further information about the Neighborhood Assistance Act Program, please visit the DRS website at http://www.ct.gov/DRS. (Search for 2024 Neighborhood Assistance Act program application). Agencies wishing to participate should submit applications to Elaine Daignault, Director, Westport Department of Human Services, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport, CT 06880 by Friday, May 17, 2024. The list of participating agencies will be submitted to the Representative Town Meeting for approval at its meeting on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.