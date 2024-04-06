Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Neonics Accepted at Westport’s Household Hazardous Waste Day on April 13

Apr 6, 2024

Westport, CT – In January 2018, the State of Connecticut became one of the first states in the nation to restrict the use of insecticides called Neonicotinoids or “Neonics” for short. This class of chemicals has been proven to be especially harmful to the world’s pollinators.

The Westport Public Works Department encourages residents to take advantage of Household Hazardous Waste Day on April 13, and safely dispose of any Neonicotinoids containing insecticides.

If you have products that contain one of the following chemicals on the label, you are encouraged to help save our pollinators and bring the following products to Household Hazardous Waste Day:

  • Imidacloprid
  • Clothianidin
  • Thiamethoxam
  • Acetamiprid
  • Dinotefuran

Date:       Saturday, April 13, 2024

Where:    Greens Farms RR Station Parking Lot #1 on New Creek Road

Time:      9 am – 2 pm

