New Law To Protect Students On School Buses

ByStephen Krauchick

May 30, 2024

State Senator Gaston discussed the alarming disregard for school bus safety, highlighting near-miss incidents where students were almost struck by cars ignoring bus stop signs. They worked with Bus Patrol to address this issue and successfully advocated for legislation. This bill, supported unanimously by the Public Safety Committee, ensures all ticket proceeds from bus-related violations stay within local communities to enhance public safety. Gaston emphasizes that protecting student safety transcends political affiliations, aiming to ensure safer environments for children across Connecticut.

