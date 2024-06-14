Bridgeport News: Update on Explosion on North Ave

Earlier this morning, the Bridgeport Police Department’s (BPD) Forensic Identification Unit, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, collected several items of evidentiary value at the North Avenue scene. That evidence has been processed by BPD Detectives and will be forwarded to the lab for testing.

The surrounding neighborhoods have been canvassed and numerous citizens have been interviewed. As this investigation proceeds, the Detective Bureau will continue canvassing the area for potential witnesses and additional evidence. The preliminary investigation suggests this is an isolated event. There is no viable reason to believe this occurrence was associated with terrorism.

A person of interest was arrested this morning for Disorderly Conduct. That person has been identified as Nelson Diaz of Bridgeport, CT. He is a convicted felon. Bond is set at $25,000.

Diaz was reported to be roaming the hallways of 1512 North Avenue the evening prior to the incident on June 12, 2024. He was again observed roaming the hallways in the early morning hours of June 13, 2024. He was last seen exiting the front door of 1512 North Avenue and walking briskly towards his car seconds after the explosion. Diaz vehicle was parked facing northbound on Lexington Avenue. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on nearby Oak Street and took him into custody.