2024-06-23@10:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Two BOLO’s (Be On The Look Out) to local police: Police are looking for a maroon and tan F150 with a male driver and a female passenger who robbed someone with a baseball bat in the 950 block of East Main Street. This F150 has a washer/dryer and lawnmower in the back. A second BOLO for a tan F150 with plate 9421DB for almost running down an officer near Bass Pro. They did not say if the two calls are one and the same.

Post navigation